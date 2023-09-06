Grapevine: Blackstone eyes drugmaker; Sterling & Wilson Renewable plans fundraise

Premium
Private equity major Blackstone has joined the fray along with several other global buyout funds to snap up Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Sai Life Sciences, a media report said. Other PE firms that are in the race to buy the drugmaker include Carlyle, PAG, CVC Capital, BPEA EQT, Brookfield Asset Management and ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.