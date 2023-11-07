Grapevine: Binny Bansal to roll out AI startup; Capella, Zepto gets funding

Premium Binny Bansal | Credit: Reuters

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal is gearing up to launch an AI-as-a-service startup that will target global customers, a media report said. Bansal has hired 15 experts for the venture, mostly artificial intelligence scientists, and plans to add more, Bloomberg reported, citing people close to the matter. The startup is headquartered in Singapore but will mainly operate out ......