Grapevine: Barclays shuffles India team; Ex-Blackstone exec bets on drone startup

Premium Reuters | Credit: Reuters

British bank Barclays Plc is reshuffling its India and Hong Kong teams after the departure of two senior executives, a media report said. Taranjit Jaswal, India head of corporate banking, will leave after eight years to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions, Bloomberg reported. Vijay Santhanam will take over as corporate banking ......