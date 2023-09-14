Grapevine: Ashoka Concessions resumes asset sale talks; Blume eyes robotics bet

Premium
Ashoka Concessions, a subsidiary of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, has resumed discussions to sell its build-operate-transfer (BOT) toll road assets, a media report said. Global investors such as Canada’s CDPQ, Australia’s Macquarie, Singapore-based Cube Highways, and India’s NIIF are in talks to acquire the assets, The Economic Times reported, citing people close to the matter. The move comes after private equity firm ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.