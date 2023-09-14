Grapevine: Ashoka Concessions resumes asset sale talks; Blume eyes robotics bet

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Ashoka Concessions, a subsidiary of Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, has resumed discussions to sell its build-operate-transfer (BOT) toll road assets, a media report said. Global investors such as Canada’s CDPQ, Australia’s Macquarie, Singapore-based Cube Highways, and India’s NIIF are in talks to acquire the assets, The Economic Times reported, citing people close to the matter. The move comes after private equity firm ......