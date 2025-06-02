Grapevine: Apollo Hospitals, Xander Group, Art Fertility, Relisys Medical in news

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Apollo Hospitals and Xander Group are looking to offload assets from their portfolios, while Art Fertility, Relisys Medical, and Battery Smart are actively engaging with new investors, according to various media reports. Apollo Hospitals Apollo Hospitals, India’s largest private hospital chain, is planning to divest its maternity and infant care unit, ......