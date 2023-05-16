Grapevine: Alpha Alternatives hits credit fund’s first close; Mayfield exits EV bet

Premium Anmol Jaggi, co-founder and chief executive at BluSmart Mobility

Mumbai-based asset management firm Alpha Alternatives Group has marked the first close of its maiden structured credit fund, a media report said. The fund, which raised Rs 2,100 crore at first close, will invest in special situations, collateralised growth funding and operating equity, The Economic Times reported, citing company executives. The capital ......