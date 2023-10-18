facebook-page-view
Grapevine: Adani eyes another cement firm; PE-backed Hero FinCorp gears up for IPO

By Shubhobrota Dev Roy

  • 18 Oct 2023
Grapevine: Adani eyes another cement firm; PE-backed Hero FinCorp gears up for IPO
Gautam Adani | Credit: Reuters

Orient Cement Ltd’s promoter CK Birla has reached out to billionaire Gautam Adani to sell his stake in the business, a media report said.   Birla approached Adani after his attempts to sell a stake in Orient Cement to other domestic companies fell through due to valuation concerns, The Economic Times reported, citing people close to the matter.    Earlier, Birla had hired investment bank JP Morgan to find a buyer for his business.   The ......

