Grapevine: Tiger Global to lead ClearTax round; Temasek, others to invest in Ola Electric

Tax return filing startup ClearTax is looking to raise $100 million (Rs 724 crore) in a round of funding at a valuation of up to $850 million (Rs 6,153 crore), people told The Economic Times.

“New York-based Tiger Global is likely to lead the round by bringing in around $60 million (Rs 434 crore), with the rest being pumped in by existing investors,” said one of the persons.

In October 2018, ClearTax raised $54 million in its Series B round led by Hong Kong-based Composite Capital.

Other investors in the company include Elevation Capital, Sequoia Capital India, Paypal cofounder Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and Naval Ravikant’s AngelList.

Also, Ola Electric is eyeing an over $300 million (Rs 2,172 crore) fresh financing round where new investor Singapore-based Temasek could infuse up to $150 million (Rs 1,086 crore) with existing investors SoftBank and Tiger Global putting in the remaining amount, people told Entrackr.

“Besides infusion of fresh money, Temasek is also buying secondary shares from some early backers,” said one of the persons.

Ola Electric could be valued at over $1.7 billion (Rs 12,307 crore) in this round, they added. Ola Electric was valued at $1 billion in a $250 million round led by SoftBank in July 2019.