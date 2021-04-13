Grapevine: Byju’s raises $1 bn from Baron Funds, others; Tiger Global may lead DealShare round

Edtech giant Byju’s has raised over $1 billion (Rs 7,536 crore) from investors including Baron Funds, B Capital Group, and XN Exponent Holding, Tofler said citing filings.

This tranche takes its total fundraising from the Series F round to $1.5 billion, valuing the company at $15 billion, sources told The Economic Times.

Byju’s raised Rs 912 crore in the first tranche from BlackRock and T Rowe Price in December 2020, and $460 million (Rs.3,328 crore) in the last month as the second tranche from MC Global Edtech Investments Holdings and others.

The company’s early backers include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Qatar Investment Authority, Owl Ventures, General Atlantic, Tiger Global, Tencent, Verlinvest and Sofina.

DealShare

Tiger Global is in talks with social commerce platform DealShare to lead its new round of funding, three people told Entrackr.

“The company may raise $70-100 million (Rs 528-754 crore),” said one of the sources. Tiger Global could value the three-year company at over $400 million (Rs 3,015 crore) in the round, the sources added.

In December last year, DealShare raised $21 million in its Series C round co-led by WestBridge Capital and Alpha Wave Incubation.

Urban Company to turn unicorn

Home services firm Urban Company is in advanced talks with existing backers including Tiger Global, Vy Capital and Steadview Capital and new investors such as Falcon Edge to raise a new round of funding up to $150 million (Rs 1,130 crore), three people told Entrackr.

The deal could lead the company to unicorn status. “The round is almost certain in which Urban Company will be valued in the range of $2 billion (Rs 15,075 crore),” said one of the sources.

The home services firm previously raised $75 million in its Series E round led by Tiger Global in August 2019.

Alta Capital makes hire

Morgan Stanley’s India head of mergers and acquisitions is joining Alta Capital, a property investment manager and adviser led by former Blackstone Group managing director Siddhartha Gupta, as a partner as soon as the end of June, people told Bloomberg.

S Sundareswaran’s new role will see him advising global investors who want to buy real estate assets directly in India, they said.

Morgan Stanley, with Sundareswaran on board, worked on listings of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT and Mindspace Business Parks REIT, going by data compiled by Bloomberg.