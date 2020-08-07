Grapevine: ShareChat to raise funding from Microsoft

Indian content-sharing platform ShareChat expects to receive up to $100 million (Rs 750 crore) in funding from US-based technology firm Microsoft Corp, two people aware of the development told Mint.

This week it was reported that the company is already looking to raise up to $200 million from Sequoia Capital and other investors.

ShareChat is likely to raise funds from existing investors before closing deals with new ones, one of the persons familiar with the development said.

Last year, ShareChat raised $100 million in its Series D round of funding from Twitter and TrustBridge Partners.

Prior to that in 2018, the company raised another $100 million in a round led by Shunwei Capital.