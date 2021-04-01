Grapevine: Macrotech Developers IPO next week; InMobi mulls floating on Nasdaq

Macrotech Developers (formerly known as Lodha Developers) will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on 7 April, a Mint report said citing two people familiar with the plan.

The regulator has approved the primary share sale that will fetch up to Rs 2,500 crore ($340 million), the people added.

Despite a provision to raise up to Rs 500 crore ($68 million) in a pre-IPO round, the real estate developer has chosen not to go for it, one of the persons said.

Macrotech proposes to use up to Rs 1,500 crore ($204 million) of the proceeds for prepayment, repayment or redemption of all or a portion of the debt.

InMobi to float

SoftBank-backed unicorn InMobi is looking to go public on Nasdaq by December at a valuation of over $15 billion (Rs 1,10,111 crore), The Economic Times report said citing people familiar with the plan.

The Bengaluru-based ad-tech startup has initiated talks with global bankers including JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to manage the proposed IPO, sources said.

InMobi’s board is expected to formalise the IPO plans in April, said one of the persons.

NIIF to invest in Manipal Hospitals

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) is in advanced talks to buy a minority stake in Manipal Hospitals for Rs 2,100 crore ($286 million), people told Business Standard.

The proceeds would fund the acquisition of Columbia Asia Hospitals’ India business as well as some other purchases in the near future, the sources said.

The deal will see billionaire Ranjan Pai offload a part of his 60 per cent stake in Manipal Hospitals.

Hydrogen-powered vehicles

Toyota Motor, Hyundai Motor, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland and KPIT Technologies have shown interest in India’s maiden initiative to run hydrogen-powered fuel cell-based electric cars and buses, a Mint report said citing three people.

NTPC plans to shortly issue a tender to procure 20 such vehicles for pilot projects in New Delhi and Leh, they added. It may also run super-luxury hydrogen buses between Delhi and Jaipur.

Bids may be invited for setting up one megawatt electrolysers in Delhi and Leh to fuel these zero-emission vehicles with green hydrogen, the people said.

“More such pilots are expected in the coming years as the government is getting serious about reducing vehicular pollution,” said one of the persons.