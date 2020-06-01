Grapevine: CPPIB eyes Fortum’s India projects; Eurokids looks to buy Nashik school

At least six firms including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc. have separately shown interest to acquire a majority stake in Finland’s state-controlled power utility Fortum Oyj’s 500 megawatts (MW) Indian solar projects, two people told Mint, requesting anonymity.

Other investors that have shown interest include private equity firms Actis, KKR, Macquarie Group and Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus Fund.

The stake sale is potentially being valued at up to €500 million and may rank among the largest in India’s green energy space.

These projects will be brought under a new platform, in which new investors will contribute significant equity. The new solar project platform, co-funded by Fortum, is expected to develop around 500MW every year in India and overseas.

“Everything put together maybe in the region of $900 million. Whoever buys the majority stake will also put the equity in the new platform. There will be a pre-decided equity contribution.” said the first person.

Meanwhile, Eurokids, which is backed by US private equity giant KKR & Co, is in advanced negotiations to buy Nasik-based international school Fravashi Academy for close to Rs 227 crore ($30 million), according to a report in The Economic Times.

Eurokids was acquired by KKR in September last year from Gaja Capital and some other investors. In November, Eurokids acquired Asia’s largest preschool chain Kidzee from Zee Learn.

If successful, the deal will mark the third acquisition of Eurokids within one year after private equity firm KKR took control over the company last year.