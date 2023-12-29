facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Google Cloud, We Founder Circle's EvolveX back two early-stage tech startups

Google Cloud, We Founder Circle's EvolveX back two early-stage tech startups

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 29 Dec 2023
Google Cloud, We Founder Circle's EvolveX back two early-stage tech startups
(L-R): Utkarsh Chaudhary and Arpita Sinha, co-founders, Cashvisory

ProjectX.Cloud

ProjectX.Cloud has raised around $200,000 (Rs 1.7 crore) in funding from Google Cloud.

Founded by Rounak Adhikary, ProjectX.Cloud is a cloud-based operating system designed to manage the operation, execution, and processing of virtual machines, servers, and infrastructures running remotely.

Advertisement

The funding will be utilised for infrastructure support, along with product development and scalability, the company said in a statement.

The startup has received grants of Rs 10 lakh previously, from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

In addition to these grants, it has also received infusions from the Microsoft Founder's Program and AWS Activate Founder's Program, thus securing around Rs 50 lakh in funding. 

Advertisement

Cashvisory has raised $144,264 (Rs 1.2 crore) in a pre-seed funding round from early-stage accelerator EvolveX and angel fund floated by SucSEEDIndovation, along with angel investors Ashok Agrawal (RPI eSolutions Pte Ltd), Upasana Koul and Deepika Asthana (Eleveight), amongst others.

The Kolkata-based startup will use the funding to roll out its go-to-market strategy and launch its artificial intelligence (AI)-based mobile application.

Advertisement

Founded by Arpita Sinha and Utkarsh Chaudhary, Cashvisory provides a guided journey for users, simplifying complex financial concepts with a gamified approach and real-time analysis. 

“We aim to democratise financial advice, ensuring affordability and accessibility for every young professional, a privilege previously limited to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs),” said Choudhary, co-founder and chief executive officer, Cashvisory.

Cashvisory aims to launch its mobile application by mid-2024 and is looking to take its customer base to 10,000 initially.

Advertisement
Projectx.cloudCashvisoryGoogle CloudEvolveX

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Flashback 2023: How startup dealmaking panned out across the MENA region

TMT

Flashback 2023: How startup dealmaking panned out across the MENA region

Google Cloud, We Founder Circle's EvolveX back two early-stage tech startups

TMT

Google Cloud, We Founder Circle's EvolveX back two early-stage tech startups

Auto ancillary company Jumps Auto, tech platform Entitled Solutions secure early funding

Finance

Auto ancillary company Jumps Auto, tech platform Entitled Solutions secure early funding

Premium
Former CVC Capital executive joins fintech startup as co-founder

People

Former CVC Capital executive joins fintech startup as co-founder

Premium
Flashback 2023: Flipkart, PhonePe lead tech deal value; AI-powered startups new flavour in town

TMT

Flashback 2023: Flipkart, PhonePe lead tech deal value; AI-powered startups new flavour in town

We Founder Circle-operated EvolveX leads pre-seed round in SaaS platform TestnTrack

TMT

We Founder Circle-operated EvolveX leads pre-seed round in SaaS platform TestnTrack

Advertisement