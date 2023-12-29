Google Cloud, We Founder Circle's EvolveX back two early-stage tech startups

(L-R): Utkarsh Chaudhary and Arpita Sinha, co-founders, Cashvisory

ProjectX.Cloud

ProjectX.Cloud has raised around $200,000 (Rs 1.7 crore) in funding from Google Cloud.

Founded by Rounak Adhikary, ProjectX.Cloud is a cloud-based operating system designed to manage the operation, execution, and processing of virtual machines, servers, and infrastructures running remotely.

The funding will be utilised for infrastructure support, along with product development and scalability, the company said in a statement.

The startup has received grants of Rs 10 lakh previously, from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

In addition to these grants, it has also received infusions from the Microsoft Founder's Program and AWS Activate Founder's Program, thus securing around Rs 50 lakh in funding.

Cashvisory has raised $144,264 (Rs 1.2 crore) in a pre-seed funding round from early-stage accelerator EvolveX and angel fund floated by SucSEEDIndovation, along with angel investors Ashok Agrawal (RPI eSolutions Pte Ltd), Upasana Koul and Deepika Asthana (Eleveight), amongst others.

The Kolkata-based startup will use the funding to roll out its go-to-market strategy and launch its artificial intelligence (AI)-based mobile application.

Founded by Arpita Sinha and Utkarsh Chaudhary, Cashvisory provides a guided journey for users, simplifying complex financial concepts with a gamified approach and real-time analysis.

“We aim to democratise financial advice, ensuring affordability and accessibility for every young professional, a privilege previously limited to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs),” said Choudhary, co-founder and chief executive officer, Cashvisory.

Cashvisory aims to launch its mobile application by mid-2024 and is looking to take its customer base to 10,000 initially.

