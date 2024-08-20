Goodlii Expands its Integrated Salon Platform to North India, Empowering Customers and Salons Alike

Abhinand Pandya and Kahaan Vasa, Founders of Goodlii

Goodlii, a leading platform streamlining the salon experience for both customers and businesses, is proud to announce the expansion of its pioneering integrated platform. Originally launched in the Gujarat market in mid-2023, Goodlii now extends its innovative services to the North Indian territories, including Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Goodlii's mission to revolutionize the salon industry by connecting customers and salons through a seamless, comprehensive platform.

Impact and Benefits: Elevating the Salon Experience

The salon market in India indeed presents significant opportunities due to its vast size and relatively unregulated nature. India's beauty and personal care market is growing rapidly, driven by increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and a growing focus on personal grooming. This trend extends to the salon sector, where demand for professional services is on the rise.

Goodlii’s platform is designed to bridge the gap between customers and salons, offering a multitude of benefits for both parties. Customers can now access a wealth of information about local salons at their fingertips while being able to filter through options based on their specific preferences. Moreover, they can easily book stylists according to their preferences and reschedule appointments according to their timings. This capability empowers customers to discover the best salons for their needs and book appointments effortlessly through the mobile app, complete with online payment options allowing them to pay & go.

For salons, Goodlii’s browser-based software provides a comprehensive CRM tool that streamlines store operations. This robust system enables salons to manage everything from bookings to customer relations, showcasing their services and packages to a broader audience. This visibility not only attracts new customers but also helps salons highlight offerings that might otherwise go unnoticed while managing everything at the store level. Salons have been able to increase their business by upto 40%, making the ROI of the platform extremely attractive.

Vision Behind Goodlii: Addressing a Market Gap

Goodlii's mission is to simplify the scheduling of appointments with added AI features. In today's fast-paced world, finding time for self-care and well-being can be a challenge, and Goodlii aims to make it more accessible to everyone. The inception of the beauty tech platform was driven by a keen understanding of the unorganized nature of the beauty and salon industries. Through extensive market research and customer feedback, a clear need for a unified software platform to address the challenges faced by both customers and salon owners was identified. The online beauty platform was born from this insight, aiming to streamline the salon experience for everyone involved.

The platform operates with a clear vision and mission, underscored by its core values. The brand aims to foster a user-friendly, versatile marketplace that empowers salons and service centers to deliver personalized services. The leading platform aspires to touch a billion hearts, enhancing the customer experience through technology.

Journey So Far: From MVP to Market Leader

Goodlii’s journey began with the launch of its Minimum Viable Product (MVP) to a select group of stores and customers in early 2023. This initial rollout allowed the team to gather valuable feedback, which was then integrated into the platform. By mid-2023, Goodlii launched as a freemium service, focusing on onboarding salons and accumulating data. In June 2024, the platform transitioned to a SaaS model, offering a comprehensive solution for salon owners while maintaining its’ key offerings. As of July 2024, Goodlii has established a solid presence in the industry, with data from 2000+ salons and 70,000+ customers registered onto the platform. This impressive network is a testament to the platform's ability to meet the needs of its target market and effectively leverage user feedback for product development. Goodlii’s progression from MVP to a successful SaaS platform illustrates a methodical approach to product development and market entry, driven by strategic planning and responsive adaptation to user feedback.

Leadership Insights: Driving Innovation and Growth

Kahaan Vasa and Abhinand Pandya, the visionary duo behind the beauty platform, bring a wealth of experience and passion to the brand. Kahaan, with a strong background in tech and innovation, and Abhinand, an expert in market strategy and business development, have been instrumental in the platform's rapid growth. Their combined expertise ensures that the platform remains at the forefront of the beauty tech industry. The concept for this beauty tech platform was conceived during Abhinand’s platform strategy class at MIT Sloan. His academic background provided a strong foundation for navigating the challenges from concept to MVP and beyond and his journey helps manage the complexities of transforming this idea into a fully realized product.

“Goodlii is committed to transforming the beauty and salon industry by leveraging technology to create a seamless experience for both customers and salon owners. Our goal is to make high-quality salon services accessible and convenient for everyone,” said Kahaan Vasa, co-founder.

Current Employee Strength and Expansion Plans

The beauty platform is currently powered by a dedicated team of 10 members, with plans to expand rapidly as the brand grows. With increased funding, the beauty platform aims to bolster its sales teams and extend its reach across India.

Leading the Beauty Tech Space

Goodlii stands out in the beauty tech market with its unique features. It is the only platform that offers a comprehensive search and booking solution for salons complete with online payment capabilities. The platform’s user-centric design addresses local operational challenges, making it an indispensable tool for salons that are looking to expand their revenue base.

Future Targets: Aiming High for the Coming Fiscal Years

Looking ahead, the platform plans to expand its presence across India, making its innovative product available to medium-sized salons and large chains alike. The company is also working on exciting technological advancements to further enhance its platform with exciting technologies such as AI & AR integrated into the platform. The ultimate goal is to establish Goodlii as a household name for all salon-related services.

With its strategic expansion into North India and a commitment to continuous innovation, Goodlii is well-positioned to transform the Indian beauty tech space. The platform's focus on user experience, combined with its robust feature set, positions it as a game-changer for both beauty enthusiasts and salon professionals. As Goodlii continues its growth trajectory, the company promises to redefine the future of the Indian beauty industry, making it easier and more enjoyable for everyone to look and feel their best.

For more information about Goodlii, please visit https://goodlii.com/.

