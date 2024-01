Good Glamm Group dials existing investors, new funds for Series E funding

Premium Good Glamm founder and CEO Darpan Sanghvi (left) with co-founders Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi

Good Glamm Group, the direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care conglomerate, is planning to raise its Series E round of funding that it will use as growth capital, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The content-to-commerce unicorn, which was valued at $1.2 billion in November 2021 when it raised ......