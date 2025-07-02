Goldman Sachs names Raghav Maliah as global chairman of investment banking

Goldman Sachs has appointed Raghav Maliah as a chairman of investment banking, a global position that he will take on alongside his existing regional responsibilities, according to a memo issued by the bank on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs confirmed the details outlined in the memo.
Maliah will continue to serve as co-head of mergers & acquisitions in Asia Pacific, and head of the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Group in Asia Pacific Ex-Japan, according to the memo.
Last September, Maliah was named co-head of mergers and acquisitions in Asia Pacific, alongside Yoshihiko Yano and Ed Wittig, as part of an effort to expand and deepen deal coverage in the region.