Goldman Sachs hires Brookfield exec for buyout deals in India

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has hired Aman Gupta to lead the firm’s buyout investments team in India, two people familiar with the matter said, signalling the asset manager’s plan to step up investments in the country.

Gupta is joining Goldman Sachs Asset Management as an executive director two months after the firm closed its $9.7 billion global fund for buyout deals. Typically, the fund looks for deals between $150 million and $600 million in India.

Gupta joins Goldman Sachs from Brookfield Asset Management where he was a vice president. He has also worked with private equity firm Chrys Capital and Apax Partners. He has also worked briefly at investment bank JP Morgan in the US and DBS Bank in Singapore, a s per his Linkedin profile.

A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong didn’t respond to a request for comment. When contacted, Gupta declined to comment.

Gupta has expertise in financial services, healthcare, tech services, and real estate industries, one of the two people cited above said, requesting anonymity.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics, with a focus on finance from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Gupta will report to managing director Rajat Sood, who is in charge of buyout and growth strategies, as well as the fund’s Hong Kong and London leaders, the second person.

Goldman Sachs invests in multiple strategies, including growth, buyout to credit in India.

Goldman’s previous buyout deals in India include acquiring a majority stake in BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Goldman Sachs had also invested around $400 million in ReNew Power; it sold a part of its stake in February 2022.

In November, Mint reported that Goldman Sachs is leading a $150 million growth investment in CarDekho’s insurance unit InsuranceDekho. It invested about $150 million via convertible debentures in Biocon Biologics in November 2020 through its credit strategy.

In an interview with the Business Standard earlier this month, Sood said Goldman is keen to invest in domestic consumption-driven businesses and technology-enabled services and pharma outsourcing businesses.

Earlier this month, Mint reported that Goldman Sachs’ Darius Vakil moved to Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan to lead the Canadian firm’s growth investment vertical.

