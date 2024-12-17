Goldman Sachs-backed Aragen Life Sciences weighs IPO, in talks with bankers

Premium
Aragen Life Sciences Ltd, a contract drug development and manufacturing company backed by private equity funds managed by Goldman Sachs, is considering an initial public offering and has initiated talks with bankers, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Aragen, which was formerly known as GVK Biosciences and renamed in ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.