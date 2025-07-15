Gold-loan NBFC Indel Money scouts for first external institutional investor

Premium
Gold loan-focussed Indel Money is on the lookout to raise equity funding and get an external institutional investor on its captable, according to a senior official at the company. The move will mark the promoter-led company’s first round of external funding, with its debt-to-equity ratio is around 3 times. The non-banking financial company ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.