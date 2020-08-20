GMM Pfaudler to take control of Pfaudler Group’s global business

GMM Pfaudler Ltd, the Indian unit of US-based Pfaudler Inc., said Thursday it will acquire a majority stake in the group’s global business from a German private equity firm.

The company said in a statement it will acquire a 34.4% stake in the global business of Pfaudler Group while its Swiss unit, Mavag AG, will purchase 19.6% for a total of $27.432 million (about Rs 206 crore).

As part of the deal, GMM managing director Tarak Patel and director Ashok Patel, part of the company’s promoter group, will buy another 26% of the global business. They will likely shell out around $13.2 million.

The balance 20% shareholding in Pfaduler Group will remain with Pfaudler International, which is ultimately owned and controlled by private equity firm Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

GMM Pfaudler said the deal involves the acquisition of the group’s businesses in Germany, Italy, the UK, the Netherlands, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, China and a newly formed entity in the US.

The acquisition is subject to various regulatory approvals in Germany, France, the US, Italy and Brazil. It will take about four-five months to be completed.

GMM Pfaudler makes glass-lined equipment for chemicals and pharmaceutical industries, among other products. Pfaudler Inc. owns a 50.44% stake in the Mumbai-listed company while the Patel family and other local promoters hold 24.56%.