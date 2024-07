Global strategics, domestic FMCG firms eye slice of Good Glamm in upsized pre-IPO round

Premium Good Glamm founder and CEO Darpan Sanghvi (left) with co-founders Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi

Beauty and personal care (BPC) company The Good Glamm Group is in advanced stages of discussion with multiple global and local strategic players for Series E funding, in what could be its last round before it applies to go public, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The ......