Global real assets investor Patrizia raising new Asia fund with likely India mandate

Pro Patrizia's headquarters in Augsburg, Germany

German asset manager Patrizia SE is looking to double down on its exposure to green energy and other sustainable infrastructure businesses across emerging markets in Asia, including possibly India, with a new private equity-style fund, VCCircle has gathered. The Augsburg, Germany-based firm aims to raise as much as $300 million, or ......