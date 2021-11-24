Globalise raises seed round from Whiteboard Capital, Credit Saison, others

Investment platform Globalise said on Wednesday it has raised a seed round, led by Whiteboard Capital and Credit Saison. Angel investors including Himanshu Kohli, Rohit Jain, Rishi Khanna, and Arjun Lamba participated in the round.

The company plans to utilise the fund to continue scaling and developing its product offerings and expand the team.

Founded in 2021 by Vikas Nanda and Viraj Nanda, the startup enables customers to access international financial markets and gives investors a choice of around 5,500 stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

"Our services are designed to ensure that Indian investors get the opportunity to invest in the world’s most innovative companies and buy into emerging global themes while lowering their overall portfolio risk and hedging against the rupee depreciation,” Viraj Nanda said in a statement.

Globalise says it enables direct investment in more than 5,500 international stocks, funds, and American depositary receipts (ADRs). It provides a cloud-based, integrated digital ecosystem for clients to collaborate with their existing advisors and extend their trusted relationships to build international portfolios.

The platform also offers financial advisors, wealth managers, and brokers a dedicated platform that helps them manage their clients’ international investments digitally. It claims to have partnered with over 70 wealth managers, financial advisors, and brokers in India to facilitate Indian investors to directly invest in the US markets.

“There is a lot of momentum as Indian investors are increasingly looking to diversify their investments globally", said Anshu Prashar, General Partner at Whiteboard Capital. It is an early-stage investment fund established by the founder of Freecharge Sandeep Tandon. It invests in consumer, financial and healthcare sectors.

Founded in 1951, Credit Saison Co., Ltd., commonly known as Credit Saison or simply Saison, is a Japanese financial services company affiliated with Mizuho Financial Group. It claims to be the 3rd largest credit card issuer with over 20 million cardholders in Japan, behind JCB and Visa Japan.