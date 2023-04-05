Impact fund Accion leads funding round in South India-based NBFC

Premium Abhishek Agrawal, Chief Regional Officer, India, Accion

Global impact investor Accion, which backs inclusive fintech startups, microfinance institutions and other financial services providers with equity and quasi-equity investments across Asia, Latin America and US, has made its latest bet on an Andhra Pradesh based non-banking financial company (NBFC). The investor, also a backer of Indian B2B supply chain ......