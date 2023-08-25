Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

GIC adds PE-backed manufacturing company to India portfolio

By Sumit Upadhyaya

  • 25 Aug 2023
Premium
GIC adds PE-backed manufacturing company to India portfolio
Credit: Reuters

Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, one of the most active private equity-style investors in India, has added a manufacturing company to its portfolio after making half a dozen investments in real estate, infrastructure, healthcare and financial services sectors this year.  GIC, which bets on both unlisted as well as publicly listed ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Swiggy looking at public debut next year

TMT

Swiggy looking at public debut next year

Premium
GIC adds PE-backed manufacturing company to India portfolio

Manufacturing

GIC adds PE-backed manufacturing company to India portfolio

Premium
Deals Digest: Two big-ticket transactions jack up funding value this week

TMT

Deals Digest: Two big-ticket transactions jack up funding value this week

Malaysia's IHH to buy out remaining stake in Global Hospitals

Healthcare

Malaysia's IHH to buy out remaining stake in Global Hospitals

Caratlane's first employee to lead the company as CEO

People

Caratlane's first employee to lead the company as CEO

Sensex, Nifty fall for fifth straight week

General

Sensex, Nifty fall for fifth straight week

Advertisement