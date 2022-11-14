Ghost Kitchens buys ex-Capgemini exec floated foodtech firm

Ghost Kitchens Pvt. Ltd on Monday said it has acquired Bengaluru-based foodtech firm Where’s The Food for an undisclosed amount in a share swap deal.

With this buyout, Mumbai-based Ghost Kitchens aims to scale up its business operations, including partner scrutiny on-boarding process, inventory intelligence and finance reconciliations, among others, the company said in a statement.

In line with this acquisition, former Capgemini executive and also the Co-founder at Where’s The Food, Harshendar Reddy, will join Ghost Kitchens as its chief technology officer (CTO), it added.

"We have always wanted to apply our learnings to good use and create a significant impact on the overall industry…with the tech that we aim to build at Ghost Kitchens, we will not only take this knowledge to thousands of restaurants but also provide them the tools necessary for improving user experience with better control on their operations,” said Reddy.

Where’s The Food was founded by Reddy and Chaitanya Meher in 2019. Through its tools, the platform helps restaurants to onboard new customers, retain old customers and improve overall operations.

Meanwhile, Ghost Kitchens helps restaurants and cloud kitchens earn incremental revenue without any investment. Its platform powers aggregator management, marketing to generate more food delivery orders and inventory management and supply of ready food solutions which reduces their dependency on skilled manpower for maintaining standardization.

“the products are first in the market and will give tangible value to our partners to increase their revenue and profits. We are building the only product in the restaurant tech industry that solves for both operational gaps as well as demand generation for restaurants,” said Karan Tanna, founder and chief executive at Ghost Kitchens.

