GetSetUp appoints former Barclays MD

Ashwini Kapila, managing director, business development and partnerships for India, GetSetUp

Online learning platform for the elderly GetSetUp has announced the appointment of Ashwini Kapila as managing director of business development and partnerships for India.

In his new role at GetSetUp, Kapila will be responsible for driving partnership and business growth in India. He has started working with GetSetUp on key partnerships with organizations such as ICICI Prudential and HDFC Life, the company said in a release.

Kapila retired as the managing director of FI (financial institutions) coverage at Barclays Investment Bank in November 2022. At Barclays, he led fundraising efforts for corporates and financial institutions in excess of $100 billion in his stint of 21 years with the organization. He also negotiated acquisitions and mergers on behalf of clients.

Kapila, an alumnus of the Shri Ram College of Commerce, has also worked as the assistant vice president at ABN Amro Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 2019 by Lawrence Kosick, Neil D'Souza, and Deval Delivala, GetSetUp claims to have achieved significant growth with more than 4.6 million users from 160 countries and over 100 partners, including government organizations, corporates, banks, and health insurers.

The platform’s users around the globe have logged over 1.3 million attendances on the platform in 2022 by accessing classes from 500+ hours of programming available each week, it said in a release. It has localized sites in India, the USA, Australia and the United Kingdom.

The platform provides daily classes on subjects pertaining to fitness, well-being, technology skills, entrepreneurship and community engagement among others in English and regional languages like Hindi, Tamil, and Gujarati. It plans to add more languages.

“India is ageing fast and the adult population here are looking for means for active ageing and opportunities after retirement whether it is jobs, digital adoption, health and fitness,” Kapila said on his decision to join GetSetUp.

“Seniors now have the money, time, and interest to make independent decisions and live a fuller life. My goal will be to foster these possibilities with my experience in forging meaningful partnerships and help the platform reach new heights”, he added.

