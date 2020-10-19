Genius Teacher bags angel funding from Freecharge founders, others

Genius Learning Labs Pvt. Ltd, which operates quiz-based education-technology firm Genius Teacher, has raised $2 million (Rs 14.67 crore at current exchange rates) in angel funding from a clutch of high-profile investors.

Participants in the round include Cred founder Kunal Shah, Freecharge co-founder Sandeep Tandon, WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose and Proptiger CEO Dhruv Agarwal. Before launching Cred, Shah had co-founded Freecharge.

Myanmar-based MMOne Online’s CEO Justin Sway, Cvent executive Daniel Lapus, LetsVenture president Nimish Kampani, former Snapdeal vice-president Gaurav Gupta, former AWS India managing director Bikram Bedi, and Fynd co-founder Farooq Adam also participated.

Whiteboard Capital and VKG Ventures LLP also invested in the startup, Mumbai-based Genius Teacher said in a statement.

The company, set up by Advitiya Sharma, says it offers personalised and interest-based learning content, with its artificial intelligence-based platform providing curriculum-specific and adaptive learning capabilities. It also provides scholarships and internships with organisations such as WhatsApp, Mahindra & Mahindra and Singapore University.

It will use the capital it has raised to enhance product development for teachers and grow its user base to over a million students in the next 12 months, Sharma said. The company claims it has signed up more than 100 schools, 2,000 teachers and over 70,000 students on its platform.

Genius Teacher is among several early-stage ed-tech firms that have raised funding in the past few months, with companies in the space seeing huge traction from individual and institutional investors.

Earlier this month, VCCircle reported that Sanjeev Aggarwal, the CEO of rooftop solar firm Amplus Solar, was in talks to invest in a digital learning startup concentrating on test preparation. Also this month, the coaching institute-focussed WinUall, raised around $2 million from investors including Prime Venture Partners and the Singapore-based Beenext.

Last month, Coursera backer Learn Capital struck its first India deal by leading a $2 million seed round in StayQrious India Pvt. Ltd, which provides students with skills in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) categories.