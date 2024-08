General Atlantic takes a haircut from one of its biggest India PE bets

Pro Shantanu Rastogi, managing director and head of India, General Atlantic

Private equity firm General Atlantic, which makes late-stage venture capital, growth equity and even occasional buyout transactions in India, has made its second full exit of the year. The private equity investor that has been on a monetization drive with half a dozen sell moves over the last 12-18 months, has now ......