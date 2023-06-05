General Atlantic scripting $400-mn India exit

Premium Sandeep Naik, head of India and Southeast Asia, General Atlantic

Private equity firm General Atlantic, which last month topped up its investment in the Walmart Inc-owned digital payments firm PhonePe with another $100 million (Rs 820 crore) investment as part of a larger round, has harvested some cash from another local portfolio company. The PE firm, which engages in both late-stage venture capital ......