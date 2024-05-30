General Atlantic pockets $136 mn in twin exit moves from India portfolio

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity firm General Atlantic, which makes both late-stage venture capital and growth equity transactions in India, has churned out a total of Rs 1,135 crore ($136 million) in two back-to-back exit moves from its India portfolio. General Atlantic, which has started the process to list Maharashtra-based pharmaceutical products developer Rubicon Research ......