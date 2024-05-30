General Atlantic pockets $136 mn in twin exit moves from India portfolio
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • General Atlantic pockets $136 mn in twin exit moves from India portfolio

General Atlantic pockets $136 mn in twin exit moves from India portfolio

By TEAM VCC

  • 30 May 2024
Premium
General Atlantic pockets $136 mn in twin exit moves from India portfolio
Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity firm General Atlantic, which makes both late-stage venture capital and growth equity transactions in India, has churned out a total of Rs 1,135 crore ($136 million) in two back-to-back exit moves from its India portfolio.  General Atlantic, which has started the process to list Maharashtra-based pharmaceutical products developer Rubicon Research ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
General Atlantic pockets $136 mn in twin exit moves from India portfolio

Finance

General Atlantic pockets $136 mn in twin exit moves from India portfolio

Sanjay Nayar-led Sorin Investments closes maiden fund at $162 mn

Finance

Sanjay Nayar-led Sorin Investments closes maiden fund at $162 mn

RPSG Capital Ventures raises $66 mn for second fund

Consumer

RPSG Capital Ventures raises $66 mn for second fund

Premium
Zephyr Peacock may monetise stake as portfolio fintech firm mulls IPO

Finance

Zephyr Peacock may monetise stake as portfolio fintech firm mulls IPO

JPMorgan Chase plans to expand staff in India by 5-7%

People

JPMorgan Chase plans to expand staff in India by 5-7%

Premium
How top US pension fund CalSTRS increased its rupee exposure

Finance

How top US pension fund CalSTRS increased its rupee exposure

Advertisement