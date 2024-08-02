General Atlantic makes fourth exit move of the year from India portfolio

Premium
Private equity firm General Atlantic, which makes both late-stage venture capital and growth equity transactions in India, has initiated plans to monetize another investment in a local healthcare company that it backed five years ago. The move is the fourth monetisation activity by the PE firm this year after it partially ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.