General Atlantic-controlled Rubicon Research inks M&A ahead of IPO
General Atlantic-controlled Rubicon Research inks M&A ahead of IPO

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 07 Jan 2025
Parag Sancheti, CEO, Rubicon Research

Rubicon Research Ltd, a pharmaceutical products developer that is majority owned by private equity firm General Atlantic, has struck a deal to acquire a manufacturing facility even as it gears up to float an initial public offering.  Rubicon, which filed draft documents for the IPO in July 2024 and received regulatory ......

