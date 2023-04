General Atlantic-backed ASG Hospital makes second acquisition in 2023

Premium Arun Singhvi, co-founder, ASG Eye Hospital

Eyecare chain ASG Hospital Pvt. Ltd - which took operational control of recently acquired Chennai-based Vasan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, a month ago - has struck its second acquisition, at least two people aware of the deal told VCCircle. The eye care chain, backed by marquee private equity players like General ......