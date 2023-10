General Atlantic-backed Amagi in talks with sovereign funds to raise $250 mn

Premium (From left) Amagi founders Baskar Subramanian, Srividhya Srinivasan and Srinivasan K.A.

Media technology firm Amagi is in talks with new and existing investors to raise as much as $250 million in a new funding round, three people with knowledge of the company’s plans said. The company plans to use the fresh capital for growth ahead of its planned public share sale in ......