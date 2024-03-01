Garware Fulflex India acquires US firm Avcor Healthcare

Pune-based textile maker Garware Fulflex India Pvt Ltd Thursday said it has acquired US-based Avcor Healthcare Products Inc. that is known for its patented elastic and honeycomb bandages.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Avcor Healthcare Products, founded in 1984, specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of premium compression dressings, thermal compression, cohesive compression bandages, tourniquet straps, and I.V. Aids for both institutional and consumer healthcare markets.

The acquisition aims to enhance the company's ability to serve both existing and new customers with an extended range of medical consumable products, reinforcing its position in the thin gauge polymers sector, the company said.

Founded in 1932, Garware Fulflex is a top manufacturer in thin gauge polymers, catering to diverse sectors such as medical, sports and rehabilitation, PPE, and textiles.

