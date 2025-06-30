Gaja Capital leads Eggoz’s $20-mn Series C round

Egg-focused agri-consumer brand Eggoz has raised $20 million (around Rs 171 crore) in its Series C funding round led by Gaja Capital, with participation from existing investors, including IvyCap Ventures, Rebright Partners, Avaana Capital, Nabventures, Merisis, Blue Dot Capital, and Opportunities Fund.

Additionally, the round saw participation from angel investors such as Arvind Thakur, S. Ramadorai, Artek Chemicals, and other marquee backers.

Founded in 2017 by IIT-Kharagpur alumni Abhishek Negi, Aditya Singh, and Uttam Kumar, Eggoz operates a tech-enabled, asset-light model that directly integrates with egg farmers. The company retails branded eggs and egg-based snacks, such as egg momos and burger patties, via quick commerce and e-commerce platforms.

Currently, Eggoz offers its products in over 11 major cities of India, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, and the Delhi-NCR region.

“This capital will help us strengthen our presence in current markets, expand to new cities, and invest in technology and supply chain infrastructure,” said Abhishek Negi, co-founder and CEO of Eggoz.

The company said it posted a 76% year-on-year revenue growth, with net cash revenue reaching Rs 130 crore in the financial year ended March 2025, up from Rs 74 crore in FY24. In Q4 FY25, Eggoz achieved an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 200 crore and reached EBITDA breakeven, driven by strong consumer demand and deepened distribution.

“Eggoz is solving a critical gap in India’s protein ecosystem with a scalable, tech-first approach,” said Gopal Jain, CEO and managing director at Gaja Capital. “We believe their vertically integrated model and strong brand promise position them well to lead the next wave of growth in India’s food and nutrition sector.”

Earlier, Eggoz had raised $8.8 million in a Series B round in December 2022, led by IvyCap Ventures, with participation from Nabventures, Avaana Capital, Rebright Partners, and angel investors. Prior to that, it raised $3.5 million from Nabventures, Avaana Capital, Rebright Partners, Bellerive Capital, and angel investors.

