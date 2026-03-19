FusionStays Raises INR 75 Lakhs in Pre-Seed Funding Led by Vruddhi Capital Kolkata, India

FusionStays, headquartered in Kolkata, an offbeat travel platform focused on verified, quality-assured stays, has raised INR 75 lakhs in Pre-Seed funding from Vruddhi Capital, Udupi, along with participation from angel investors.

Advertisement

The fresh capital will be utilised to strengthen product development, accelerate geographical expansion, and invest in leadership team development as the company prepares for its next phase of growth.

Founded with the vision of promoting authentic, community-driven travel experiences, FusionStays works closely with homestay owners to ensure verified standards of comfort, hygiene, and hospitality, while enabling travellers to discover lesser-known destinations across India. The platform is currently active across Sikkim, West Bengal, and Odisha.

Founder’s Vision

Advertisement

“This fundraiser is a strong validation of our belief that the future of travel lies beyond crowded tourist circuits. At FusionStays, we are building a trusted ecosystem where travellers get authentic experiences and local homestay owners get sustainable livelihoods. The capital will enable us to strengthen our product and technology, deepen our presence across emerging destinations, and invest in building a strong leadership team as we prepare for our next phase of growth,” said Sourav Goswami, Founder of FusionStays.



Why Vruddhi Capital Invested

“We believe offbeat and experiential travel is one of the most compelling growth opportunities in the Indian tourism ecosystem. FusionStays has demonstrated strong on-ground execution in underserved destinations, backed by a clear focus on quality, trust, and sustainable unit economics. The founders’ ability to combine deep local insight with operational rigour—while creating economic opportunities in lesser-known districts and towns across India—made this a compelling investment for us,” said Ajit Narayan, Venture Partner from Vruddhi Capital.

Advertisement

Use of Funds

Product Development

Geographical Expansion

Leadership Team Development

Boilerplate

About FusionStays

Advertisement

FusionStays, founded by Sourav Goswami and Siddharth Chakraborty, is an offbeat travel and homestay platform that curates and verifies quality homestays in lesser-explored destinations. With a portfolio of more than 1800 hand-picked properties spanning over 180 destinations in Sikkim, West Bengal, and Odisha, the company enables authentic travel experiences while creating sustainable income opportunities for local hosts.

The FusionStays founders hold strong execution-led backgrounds from leading consumer-driven companies. Sourav Goswami, ex-Cars24 and OYO, brings deep experience in scaling marketplaces and building consumer-side ecosystems. Siddharth Chakraborty has held senior business roles at Cars24, Ola, and Spencer’s Retail, with expertise in large-scale operations, process design, and execution across distributed networks.



About Vruddhi Capital

Advertisement

Vruddhi Capital is an investment firm based in Udupi, India, focused on backing mission-driven startups with scalable business models and long-term value creation in high-impact sectors across consumer, services, and platform-driven businesses. The firm focuses on identifying founders with strong execution capability and deep market understanding, particularly in underpenetrated and emerging markets. Vruddhi Capital partners with founders from the pre-seed stage through the late-stage journey of the startups.



Share article on Leave Your Comments