Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Furniture marketplace Pepperfry plans to file for IPO by next June
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Furniture marketplace Pepperfry is planning to file for an initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2022 and raise a...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...