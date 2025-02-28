Fund managers must think of DPI when building portfolio: Panelists at VCCircle LP Summit
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Fund managers must think of DPI when building portfolio: Panelists at VCCircle LP Summit

Fund managers must think of DPI when building portfolio: Panelists at VCCircle LP Summit

By Malvika Maloo

  • 28 Feb 2025
Premium
Fund managers must think of DPI when building portfolio: Panelists at VCCircle LP Summit
Evolvence's Ajit Kumar with Epiq Capital's Navjot Kaur at VCCircle LP Summit

Incorporating a strategy to extract Distribution to Paid-In Capital (DPI) at the time of portfolio construction is crucial for private equity and venture capital fund managers, according to panelists at VCCircle Limited Partners Summit 2025.  According to Ajit Kumar, Managing Partner at Evolvence India Fund, a hybrid investment firm that backs ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
SEBI-AIF industry relationship has evolved: Ananth Narayan at VCCircle LP Summit

Finance

SEBI-AIF industry relationship has evolved: Ananth Narayan at VCCircle LP Summit

Pro
Decoding Mahesh Singhi's knack for dealmaking and keeping his I-banking firm relevant

Finance

Decoding Mahesh Singhi's knack for dealmaking and keeping his I-banking firm relevant

Premium
More LPs looking to co-invest with PE, VC funds: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Finance

More LPs looking to co-invest with PE, VC funds: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Premium
ESG framework has inherent benefits for companies: Panelists at VCCircle LP Summit

Finance

ESG framework has inherent benefits for companies: Panelists at VCCircle LP Summit

Premium
Why KKR-backed InCred Finance is going for gold with a takeover deal

Finance

Why KKR-backed InCred Finance is going for gold with a takeover deal

Premium
Vivriti Asset taps foreign investors for GIFT City fund, raises over half the corpus

Finance

Vivriti Asset taps foreign investors for GIFT City fund, raises over half the corpus

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW