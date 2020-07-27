Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Fund Scan: Well begun but only half done – why Multiples PE must lift its game
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

On the evening of Monday, October 30, 2017, Multiples Alternate Asset Management Pvt. Ltd did something unusual – it invited...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS