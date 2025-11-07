From a Small Village to a ₹240 Crore Vision: The SPC Growth Story - Now Backed By India’s Ace Investor Sunil Singhania

SPC, a bootstrapped and profit-making leader in CA education, has onboarded Mr. Sunil Singhania, visionary Founder of Abakkus Asset Manager LLP, as its Lead Investor and Strategic Partner at a ₹240-crore valuation.

“SPC is a growing, committed company led by a proud, visionary founder, Swapnil Patni. I see massive growth potential in SPC and a strong purpose to transform education through innovation and technology,” said Mr Sunil Singhania.

CA Swapnil Patni, Founder of SPC, shared:

“We’re honoured to welcome Sunil Singhania Sir. His guidance will accelerate SPC’s next phase of growth and innovation in education. His backing will be a complete game-changer.”

This partnership marks a defining moment in SPC’s journey—expanding access to high-quality commerce education and strengthening its position as India’s leading education hub.

SPC: From a Village Classroom to a ₹240 Crore Education Powerhouse

From humble beginnings in a Marathi-medium school in rural Maharashtra, Swapnil Patni has built SPC into one of India’s most trusted education brands—a story of resilience, vision, and belief in democratizing learning.

Starting in 2008 with a single classroom, SPC quickly grew nationwide—launching its YouTube Channel in 2012, expanding through Virtual Centers between 2015–2018, and introducing India’s first live-streaming classes for CA students in 2020.

By 2022, SPC had opened SPC Gurukul, the country’s first Residential CA Campus, followed by Ultimate CA in 2023, offering advanced commerce programs.

A major milestone came in 2025 with Pre-IPO funding led by Sunil Singhania, valuing SPC at ₹240 crore. The next chapter—an ambitious IPO planned for 2027–28—will mark its evolution into a publicly listed education powerhouse.

Under Swapnil Patni’s visionary leadership, SPC has become a national brand synonymous with innovation, quality, and trust in commerce education.

With over 17 years of experience and a sharp strategic mindset, he continues to scale new verticals across India—from residential learning to multi-domain commerce programs—driving bold, nationwide growth.

He has broken traditional boundaries of education, turning SPC into a market-leading powerhouse with an unapologetically bold mission:

To capture every major commerce segment and redefine who leads the future of Indian education.

“None of this would have been possible without my wife, Ankita — her unwavering support and contribution have been my greatest strength throughout this journey.”

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

