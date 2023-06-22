From a failed Malayalam channel to selling two startups, how Arun Mohan made a mark in UAE

Premium Arun Mohan, founder, Adfolks

Barely weeks after popping champagne to celebrate the sale of his six-year-old bootstrapped and profitable cloud startup, the UAE-based serial entrepreneur Arun Mohan is back at work again. But unlike the two previous occasions when he was gearing up to start new ventures, this time he isn’t thinking of any other entrepreneurial venture. At least not yet. Instead, Mohan is looking to accelerate expansion of Adfolks, the cloud engineering services startup he sold last month to ZainTech in one ......