Freyr Energy Services, Tarrakki, Avni raise funding

Hyderabad-based rooftop solar firm Freyr Energy Services Pvt Ltd has raised Rs 18 crore in a fresh round of funding from a mix of new and existing investors.

While Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures and Schneider Electric Energy Access Asia joined the cap table of the company, Netherlands-based impact investment fund C4D Partners also participated in this round.

A full-service solar systems integration and solutions company, Freyr claims to have made more than 1,700 solar power system installations across India, with an overseas customer base in the US, Nigeria and Ghana.

Tarrakki

Tarrakki, a wealth management platform, has raised an undisclosed amount in funding from a clutch of angel investors.

The investors who participated in this round include Kiran Shetty, CEO of SWIFT; Asit Oberoi, Asia Pacific MD of Buckzy Payments; and Safir Anand, a serial investor.

The platform is a SEBI-registered investment advisor, and a bank-grade secure transaction portal. It caters to Tier I, II and III cities across the country. Key markets include Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Delhi, where it works with more than 3,500 mutual fund products and 42 asset management companies.

We Founder Circle

We Founder Circle, a startup investment platform, has invested Rs 56 lakh ($75,000) in Avni which focuses on menstrual care.

Avni plans to utilise the funds for product development and expanding the product line. It also aims to exhaust a part of the fundraise on awareness campaigns.

The brand offers menstrual care products including reusable cloth pads, organic cotton pads and menstrual cups. The products by the brand are available on various ecommerce platforms -- Amazon, Flipkart, 1mg, Qtrove, Shycart, Upciclo, ThePinkBox -- and 27 retail stores in India including Vayas Sakhi.