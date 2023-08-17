French fund manager RGreen Invest’s Africa fund nears hard cap as it taps new LP

Premium

Paris-based RGreen Invest, an ESG (environmental, social and governance) investor, has received a commitment from a limited partner, as the company’s Africa-focussed debt fund approaches a hard close. Now, managed by Echosys Invest, a joint venture between Echosys Advisory and RGreen, the Afrigreen fund has received a commitment of up to ......