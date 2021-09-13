Freight Tiger, WickedGud, Enercomp raise funding

Freight Tiger, a digital freight network, has raised $6.5 million led by Florintree Infra.

The round also saw participation from OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal’s family office Aroa Ventures and existing investors Lightspeed India Partners, Moonstone Investments and Pawan Munjal Family Trust.

Founded by Swapnil Shah, Freight Tiger has over 300 shippers and 4,000 transport companies on its platform.

Clients include Saint Gobain, Dalmia Group, JSW Steel, BLR Logistiks, Patanjali, Kohler and MRF.

“We have seen a rapid acceleration in adoption over the last 12 months on our software platform and digital freight network. We today process close to 4% of India’s FTL volume on our software platform.

We are on track to hit $100mn in annualized Gross Revenue by the end of this fiscal year,” Swapnil Shah, founder and CEO, Freight Tiger, said.

WickedGud

100Percent Nourishment Private Limited, which runs food brand WickedGud, on Monday said it is raising $340,000 in a pre-seed round led by Titan Capital.

The round also saw participation from investors such as Archana Priyadarshini, partner at Point One Capital, Gaurav Ahuja, managing director at Chrys Capital, Amit Chaudhary, founder of Lenskart, Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, co-founders of boAt, Harsh Vakharia, founder of Invideo and Jorge Fernandez Vidal, investment director at Liechtenstein Group.

The company said funds will be used for building the brand across D2C channels and strengthening the team to support its initial growth.

Founded by Bhuman Dani, Soumalya Biswas and Monish Debnath in 2021, WickedGud is venturing into pasta and instant noodles categories.

It aims to launch products in macaroni and fusilli categories in the future.

Enercomp

Enercomp, drone manufacturing, services and AI tech startup, said it has raised Rs 1.5 crore from ah! Ventures Angel Platform.

The company said it has witnessed around 3X growth rate and acquired clients like Tata projects, RIL, Shapoorji Pallonji, Indospace, Iron Triangle, MIDC, Gujarat Forest, Sangli Corporation, among others.

"India's drone market can grow to 50,000 crore in the next five years and we are also seeing great policy reforms by the government. In the past two years only, we have seen tenders of about Rs 113 crore from the central government.

We have done sales of around Rs 50 lakh in the last quarter only compared to Rs 68 lakh total revenue of the last year, which was also 2X of the revenue of the year before that,” Jatin Patel, founder, Enercomp, said.