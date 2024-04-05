facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Francophone Africa-focused Janngo Capital set to get LP for startup fund

Francophone Africa-focused Janngo Capital set to get LP for startup fund

By Dilasha Seth

  • 05 Apr 2024
Premium
Francophone Africa-focused Janngo Capital set to get LP for startup fund
Credit: Pexels

Janngo Capital, a Francophone Africa-focused multi-stage venture capital firm that backs tech-based small and medium enterprises, is set to rope in one of the largest global financial institutions for its second investment vehicle.  Janngo Capital Startup Fund, which invests in startups and female-founded businesses in its focus areas, may get backing of the ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Lighthouse Canton plans new venture capital fund to back portfolio winners

Finance

Lighthouse Canton plans new venture capital fund to back portfolio winners

Premium
BPEA Credit head Kanchan Jain on market opportunities, overcrowding and more

Finance

BPEA Credit head Kanchan Jain on market opportunities, overcrowding and more

Premium
Francophone Africa-focused Janngo Capital set to get LP for startup fund

Finance

Francophone Africa-focused Janngo Capital set to get LP for startup fund

Premium
Iron Pillar gets offshore LP on board for new venture capital fund

Finance

Iron Pillar gets offshore LP on board for new venture capital fund

Merchant banker Holani Consultants launches $50-mn SME-focused angel fund

Finance

Merchant banker Holani Consultants launches $50-mn SME-focused angel fund

Jungle Ventures leads $26 mn round in Infinity Fincorp

Finance

Jungle Ventures leads $26 mn round in Infinity Fincorp

Advertisement