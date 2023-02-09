facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Foxconn in talks to invest in India’s Karnataka state

Foxconn in talks to invest in India’s Karnataka state

By Reuters

  • 09 Feb 2023
Foxconn in talks to invest in India’s Karnataka state
Credit: 123RF.com

India's southern Karnataka state is in serious talks with Taiwan's Foxconn over investment plans, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday, potentially setting it up as the Indian third state to host Foxconn. 

"We are in serious discussion of investment plans with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) at their Taiwan HQ & look forward to a fruitful collaboration," Bommai said in a tweet. "We remain committed to welcome the best companies to the state & reap rewards for our people." 

The state's investment promotion arm also tweeted that representatives held a meeting at the company's Taiwan headquarters to discuss the investment, without providing further details. 

Advertisement

Taiwan-based Foxconn already has operations in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it manufactures products for companies such as Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc

FoxconnHon Hai Technology GroupApple Inc.Amazon.com Inc

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Tredence announces second ESOP buyback

TMT

Tredence announces second ESOP buyback

PadCare taps Social Alpha, Lavni, others

Consumer

PadCare taps Social Alpha, Lavni, others

Inflection Point, others back background verification firm TheRollNumber

TMT

Inflection Point, others back background verification firm TheRollNumber

Foxconn in talks to invest in India's Karnataka state

Finance

Foxconn in talks to invest in India's Karnataka state

Acceldata snags $50 mn from March Capital, others

TMT

Acceldata snags $50 mn from March Capital, others

Turno raises $13.8 mn from B Capital, Quona, others

TMT

Turno raises $13.8 mn from B Capital, Quona, others

Advertisement