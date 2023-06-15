facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Need review systems after task delegation, say panellists at VCCircle Founders' Forum

Need review systems after task delegation, say panellists at VCCircle Founders' Forum

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 15 Jun 2023
Premium
Need review systems after task delegation, say panellists at VCCircle Founders' Forum
(L to R) Akhil Gupta, NoBroker; Rahul Choudhri, Stellaris; Ankit Agarwal, InsuranceDekho, Prashant Singh, LeadSquared; Shaleen Sinha, BCG (moderator)

Startup founders often choose delegation as a method to manage tasks more efficiently, however, it is key to maintain a review system after delegating these tasks, according to a panel of startup founders at the Founders’ Forum event hosted by VCCircle.   In the discussion on ‘multi-tasking, stakeholder expectations and work-life ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Bain Capital scores modest returns from $265 mn India exit move

Finance

Bain Capital scores modest returns from $265 mn India exit move

Premium
Exclusive: GSK Velu's eyecare chain Maxivision set to close new PE round

Healthcare

Exclusive: GSK Velu's eyecare chain Maxivision set to close new PE round

Premium
Co-founder harmony: Pharmeasy's Parekh weighs in at VCCircle Founders' Forum

General

Co-founder harmony: Pharmeasy's Parekh weighs in at VCCircle Founders' Forum

Premium
Harsha Raghavan's PE firm Convergent takes a haircut from recent bet

Manufacturing

Harsha Raghavan's PE firm Convergent takes a haircut from recent bet

Warburg-backed boAt's FY23 revenue rises as audio, wearables sales soar

Consumer

Warburg-backed boAt's FY23 revenue rises as audio, wearables sales soar

Premium
Zigly's parent acquires Mumbai petcare startup

TMT

Zigly's parent acquires Mumbai petcare startup

Advertisement