Need review systems after task delegation, say panellists at VCCircle Founders' Forum

Premium (L to R) Akhil Gupta, NoBroker; Rahul Choudhri, Stellaris; Ankit Agarwal, InsuranceDekho, Prashant Singh, LeadSquared; Shaleen Sinha, BCG (moderator)

Startup founders often choose delegation as a method to manage tasks more efficiently, however, it is key to maintain a review system after delegating these tasks, according to a panel of startup founders at the Founders’ Forum event hosted by VCCircle. In the discussion on ‘multi-tasking, stakeholder expectations and work-life ......