Founders of Freshworks and Eka Software, others launch SaaS focused venture capital fund

The founders of Freshworks and Eka Software and former executives of Matrix Partners and Accel have launched Together Fund, a venture capital vehicle with an initial corpus of $85 million.

The fund will invest in seed, pre-Series A, and Series A rounds with backing ranging from $250,000 to $3 million. Together Fund has been floated by Girish Mathrubootham (founder and CEO of Freshworks), Manav Garg (founder and CEO of Eka Software), Shubham Gupta (former Matrix Partners executive), and Avinash Raghava (former Accel executive).

The early-stage fund will invest in SaaS-based startups.

“We have brought together a large network of more than 150 founders and operators across India and Silicon Valley to provide contextual help and guidance -- from their personal experience to insights they have from running or leading companies,” said Mathrubootham

Kunal Shah of Cred, Unacademy’s Gaurav Munjal, BrowserStack’s Ritesh Arora, and Capillary’s Aneesh Reddy will be limited partners in the fund.